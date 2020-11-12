Remembering JJ Rawlings: Watch the former president speaking on westernization

The news of the death of the former president, Jerry John Rawlings has sent the nation of Ghana into a sudden state of shock.

The announcement broke out in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, with sources indicating he passed away at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The former president is said to have been battling ill-health for some time.



While making great strides on the domestic front of Ghana, former president Jerry John Rawlings was known to have also impacted and was recognized on the international scene also.

Known for his famous quotes, the former president of Ghana did not shy away from speaking about his ideologies whenever he got the chance.



Watch the video below:



