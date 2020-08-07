Politics

Reprimand SHS students for insulting Akufo-Addo - NDC Communicator

A member of the Communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Kenneth Kabu Kofi Kanor has indicated candidly that the final year Senior High Students of Sekondi College in the Western Region who were sighted in a viral video insulting President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo should be reprimanded.

The hideous act emerged from the general uproar of the candidates of the ongoing 2020 WASSCE about the examination questions being too difficult.



The students of the above school went berserk because the ‘apor’ they were assured of by their teachers and the government did not appear in the examination questions.



Apparently, this matter goes beyond politics and power tussle, as members of both NPP and NDC have let go their party colours to defend the president and reprobate the behaviour of the students.



Commenting on the issue as a panelist on Political talk show, “Dwenehobiom” hosted by astute radio presenter,Nelson Kwadwo Asamoah better known as K.K,on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM,Thursday,Kenneth Kabu Kanor said even though he is a member of the NDC, he cannot condone the behaviour of the students:



“I am a member of the NDC, but that does not imply that I should be happy when anybody insults the president. Maybe next time, they will use the same yardstick on me.The children need to be reprimanded. They have come to apologize, so what? Were they on drugs or something? Look, things are going bad in the education sector and we need to condemn it…we shouldn’t allow children of these days take things for granted,” He angrily told K.K

The NDC Communicator expressing his shock at how low the education standard has gotten said, “But I don’t blame them. Look at the posture of this current administration; they could just get up and insult the former president, just as they please. So the students thought that insult is all part of the game.”



He blamed the government and the Minister of Education Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh for the behaviour of the students. According to Mr Kanor, the students were asked to learn a set of past questions “from the years 2013-2020”.



He added that the students had also received a communique that pinpointed areas that they were supposed to learn.



Source: Hot FM

