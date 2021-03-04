#Respectmyvote - John Mahama's first reaction to Supreme Court verdict

Former president John Dramani Mahama

The petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition, John Dramani Mahama, has reacted to the Supreme Court of Ghana ruling on his petition.

The apex court by a unanimous decision dismissed the petition brought before it by former president Mahama, who was flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.



According to the 7-member panel presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah: “the petitioner has not produced any evidence to rebut the presumptions created by the publication of CI 135. We have therefore no reason to order a rerun. We accordingly dismiss the petition."



In his first public reaction to the ruling hours later, the former president tweeted he would be addressing the nation at 6pm adding the hashtag: #Respectmyvote.

Even though the message is unclear, Ghanaians are waiting to hear what the petitioner has to say after the court refused to grant him his request of a rerun of the last elections.



