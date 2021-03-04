6
#Respectmyvote - John Mahama's first reaction to Supreme Court verdict

Mahama John?fit=1024%2C683&ssl=1 Former president John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 4 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition, John Dramani Mahama, has reacted to the Supreme Court of Ghana ruling on his petition.

The apex court by a unanimous decision dismissed the petition brought before it by former president Mahama, who was flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

According to the 7-member panel presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah: “the petitioner has not produced any evidence to rebut the presumptions created by the publication of CI 135. We have therefore no reason to order a rerun. We accordingly dismiss the petition."

In his first public reaction to the ruling hours later, the former president tweeted he would be addressing the nation at 6pm adding the hashtag: #Respectmyvote.

Even though the message is unclear, Ghanaians are waiting to hear what the petitioner has to say after the court refused to grant him his request of a rerun of the last elections.

Below is his tweet:

