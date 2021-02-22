Retract and apologize publicly for the contemptuous comment – SC orders Ayine

The Supreme Court has ordered the former Deputy Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine to retract and apologize for his contemptuous comments made against the bench.

It comes on the back of his “predetermined agenda” comments after the dismissal of the petitioner’s motion to have his case reopened.



Dr. Ayine in his post-hearing address to the press on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 said petitioner’s team had made it clear in the petition that there were a number of infractions contrary to what he says are attempts by the Court to limit the petition to a single issue petition.



“We are contesting even the constitutionality of the declaration that was made. We are saying that she violated article 23 of the Constitution because she’s an administrative body. We have also said her exercise of discretion was contrary to article 296 of the Constitution”.



When his case was called on Monday, February 22, 2021, the contemnor through his lawyers begged for forgiveness of his sins asking for pardon.

But the Supreme court panel chaired by Justice Anin Yeboah asked the contemnor to go back and purge the contempt he’s been cited for.



The apex court said it will not be exacting punitive actions against him, but until the matter is struck out the contemnor ought to apologized publicly for the harm that has been caused the bench and the profession.



