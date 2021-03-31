SALL is fully represented in 8th parliament, Kofi Adams is their MP – John Kumah

John Kuma, MP for Ejisu

Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, has dismissed claims that the people of Santrokofi, Akpafo, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) are not represented in the 8th Parliament.

He told Onua TV’s Kwame Tutu on the 100 Degrees programme that they are fully represented by the lawmaker for Buem, Mr Kofi Adams.



Per the laws of this country, the people of SALL were required to vote in the 2020 elections in the Buem constituency and not John Peter Amwu’s Hohoe constituency hence, claims that they were denied their right to choose a lawmaker are misplaced, he explained.



“The people of SALL have an MP, their MP is Kofi Adams in the Buem consistency. In the laws of Ghana, their constituency of the people of SALL is Buem and they have an MP,” Mr Kumah said.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has dismissed an application for a review of its earlier ruling on the injunction granted by a High Court in Ho stopping the investiture of John Peter Amewu as the Member of Parliament for Hohoe.



The apex court dismissed the aces by a unanimous decision on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, thereby affirming its earlier decision to quash the injunction.

In its earlier judgment rendered by a 5-member panel, the court quashed an injunction granted by the High Court sitting in Ho against the gazetting of John Peter Amewu.



Lawyer for the interested parties from SALL Mr Tsatsu Tsikata was seeking to persuade the highest court of the land to reverse that ruling.



Mr Tsatsu Tsikata argued that there was a fundamental error in the apex court’s ordinary bench’s decision occasioned them a miscarriage of justice.



He argued that, striking out certain reliefs sought in the High Court, Ho when the application brought by the Attorney-General did not ask for any reliefs to be struck out, occasioned a miscarriage of justice.



But his argument did not find favour with the justices.