SC orders Mahama to file witness statements, arguments latest by Wednesday

John Dramani Mahama, leader of the National Democratic Congress

The Supreme Court has ordered the petitioner in the ongoing Presidential Election Petition, John Dramani Mahama, to file his witness statements and arguments in response to the preliminary objection raised by the respondents latest by Wednesday, January 27.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the petitioner and warned it will take appropriate actions against him if he fails to compile with the order to file the witness statements and arguments by the given deadline.



These actions, the court said could include the dismissal of the petition.



The court ordered during its last sitting on Wednesday, January 20, that all parties file their witness statement by Thursday noon, an order the counsel for the petitioner, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata contended was too short a time.

The court on Tuesday, January 26, did not grant any of the motions but rather ordered that its earlier orders be compiled with. It is worthy to note that the 1st Respondent Electoral Commission of Ghana and the 2nd Respondent Akufo-Addo have filed their witness statements as was ordered by the court on January 20.



Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to Thursday, January 28.