SC’s ruling on petition full of falsehoods, a mockery of justice - Sammy Gyamfi

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

One of the spokespersons for former President John Dramani Mahama, lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, has described the ruling of the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court on the election petition as containing falsehoods.

Reacting to the over 50-page judgement by the court, the lawyer said the verdict by the court did not represent the true reflection of the evidence presented before it.



According to him, "the claim by the Court that the figure 13,434,574, which was announced by Jean Mensah in her 9th December declaration was actually the Total Vote Cast for the election but that same was mistakenly announced by the Returning Officer as the total valid votes cast, is untrue and not borne out of the evidence that was before the court.”



He added: "As can be seen from the attached Form 13 (Declaration of Presidential Election Results- National Summary Sheet) which is Exhibit 4 of the Witness Statement of Jean Mensa, a document I believe was forged by the EC to justify the unconstitutional declaration, the Total Vote cast for the 2020 Presidential election is 13,434,508 and not 13,434,574 as the Court claims."



"Also, the Court’s claim that Jean Mensa committed an error relative to the total valid vote cast in her declaration, which was later corrected on 10th December is false, as the figure the EC published as the total valid votes in their unsigned press release of 10th December is 13,119,460 and not the 13,121,111 the court claims is the correct total valid votes cast for the election. These inconsistent figures expose the flawed conclusion the Court arrived at. This is what happens when an electoral management body cooks figures to achieve a fraudulent predetermined election outcome.”



Read his opinion below.



Folks, the judgment of the Supreme Court on the 2020 Election Petition is full of patent falsehoods, particularly, their ratio decidendi on issue 2, which is captured at the last paragraph of page 39 of the Judgement.

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the patently flawed and unconstitutional declaration of the 2020 Presidential results by Jean Mensa, makes a mockery of justice. Very pathetic!



