SHS students who vandalized school properties to be surcharged - Nsowah

GES Chairman, Michael Nsowah

The Chairman of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Council, Michael Nsowah, has revealed that the Senior High School students who destroyed school properties over the West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) are going to be surcharged.

He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 92.7 FM Tuesday August 11 that although the President has asked for their punishment to be relooked, a call that has been accepted, the students will be made to pay for the damages.



The GES has been engaged by the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at a meeting on Monday, August 10 following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s plea over the punitive measures taken against some 14 final year students who engaged in vandalism on their campuses.



The sanctions meted out to these 14 were reviewed at the meeting.



The students have now been permitted to write their West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in their respective schools.



Mr Nsowah told show host , Mr Ocansey that they will be made to pay for the damaged properties.

“In our society when an elder comes to you to make an appeal it is very difficult to say no.



“The president’s concern is we should consider the future of these children and at least allow them to write the exams which we have done.



“The president did not ask that all the punishment should be suspended. He only asked that if there is a way for these students to complete the writing of the exams we should consider that.



“GES punishment is not the end of the matter, the students who vandalized school properties are going to be surcharged,” he said.

