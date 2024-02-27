SONA 2024: Our constitution is not a perfect document but it has served us well - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the 1992 Constitution of Ghana for its role in sustaining the country's democracy and development in the last 32 years.

According to him, the Constitution, adopted after a long and difficult struggle for multi-party democracy, has served the nation well all these years despite its imperfections.



In presenting the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the president indicated that the 1992 Constitution of Ghana had provided the framework for the peaceful transfer of power between the NDC and the NPP, ensuring the protection of human rights and emboldening the rule of law, and also ensuring the decentralisation of governance.



"It took time, and it took long battles, but, in the end, a consensus did emerge, and we opted for a multi-party democratic form of Government under the Constitution, which ushered in the Fourth Republic.



"Mr Speaker, it is not a perfect document. Constitutions do not ever pretend to be, but it has served us well these past thirty-two (32) years, considering where we have come from," he stated.



Continuing his presentation, however, the president acknowledged that the Constitution is not a static document, but a living one that must be amended to suit the changing needs and circumstances of the nation.



"It is a sacred document that should not be tampered with lightly, but, I hasten to add, our Constitution did not descend from heaven; we, Ghanaians, drew it up to serve our needs, and we can amend it to suit our changing needs and circumstances. We should work towards finding a consensus on the changes that the majority of Ghanaians want made to the Constitution," he added.





