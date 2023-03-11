Sam George details how Akufo-Addo 'warned' diplomatic community against speaking on Ghana issues

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has slammed Akufo-Addo for saying there is so much freedom of speech in Ghana under his tenure.

According to Sam George, Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood as he (Akufo-Addo) summoned the diplomatic community to Peduase on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, and sternly warned to stop commenting on national issues of our country.



Speaking on the 2023 SoNA debate in parliament on March 10, 2023, Sam George said “…Our friends on the other side, led by President Akufo-Addo, who have given the truth and facts a haircut. Mr Speaker, it appears that the government led by Akufo-Addo has engaged in a debt exchange programme with the truth but has decided to peddle the untruth in this house."



“President Akufo-Addo, in his statement in this house, said that indeed ‘freedom of speech has now reached such a height that even members of the diplomatic corp feel able to join in our national discourse’.



"Mr Speaker Akufo-Addo has forgotten that he summoned the diplomatic community to Peduase on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, and issued them with a stern warning to stop commenting on national issues of our country, that is a record of Akufo-Addo, yet today he turns around and says there is freedom of speech and that there is an intolerant person who is unhappy about the descent.



"You are begging the German government to help you beg China to forgive debt, and when the German ambassador tells you that your government is suffering from elephantiasis, you say your party symbol is an elephant, so he should leave you alone, and you are complaining about that,” Sam George added.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 7, 2023, fulfilled his constitutional mandate by addressing parliament about the current state of the nation under his stewardship.



The president emphasised that but for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was headed in the right direction in terms of overall development.



But according to the opposition minority, Ghana has suffered and continues to suffer from what they deem to be the incompetence of the current government.







YNA/KPE