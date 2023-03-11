Sam George touts Mahama's achievement as he pooh-pooh's Akufo-Addo's record

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has schooled the majority in parliament on some major achievements of John Dramani Mahama in the security and communication agency during his tenure as president.

This comes after the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul and Member of Parliament for Tema East, Carlos Ahenkorah said John Dramani Mahama did nothing in the aforementioned sectors.



Speaking during the 2023 SoNA debate in parliament on March 10, 2023, Sam George touted John Mahama's achievements in Ghana's security agencies.



“Mr Speaker you have the defence minister in this chamber, and this is a house of record, claim that no government has ever provided accommodation for the military. Mr Speaker, this house has approved a loan agreement for military housing for our services under president Mahama.



“Mr Speaker, the naval headquarters, the minister for defence, he is the minister who oversees the navy of our country, the Ghana Naval Headquarters in Burma camps was commissioned on the 11th of August 2016 by president Mahama, that the Minister doesn’t know.



“Mr Speaker on the 19 of October 2012 Mr Mahama commissioned hangers, simulators and aircraft for the military. John Mahama commissioned security housing in Tema. 136 two-bedroom units 32 three-bedroom flats, if those are not housing for the military, I don’t know what the defence minister is talking about.



“We bought fighters jet from the Chinese and you stand up and say that President Mahama did nothing for you, after chewing ballot papers in this chamber, you stand up and say president Mahama did not do anything,” Sam George said.

He added that “…Mr Speaker, when it comes to the Eastern Corridor fibre which currently is the longest fibre chain in our country, yesterday the minister for communication try to play hanky-panky with the facts that project was a Danida-sponsored projects under president Mahama, sod was cut for it by the former minority leader Haruna Iddrissu and I have the report dated September 27, 2012, was the minister who cut sod for the Eastern Corridor fibre. 800 Kilometres of fibre starting from Ho running through communities like Jasikan, Kushegu, Bawku, Yendi, and 122 communities along the eastern corridor connected government of Ghana projects under this government they did an extension from Ho to Accra 165 kilometres, it is only under this government that 165 kilometres are greater than 800 Kilometres that why our economy is in reverse gear.” President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 7, 2023, fulfilled his constitutional mandate by addressing parliament about the current state of the nation under his stewardship.



The president emphasised that but for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was headed in the right direction in terms of overall development.



But according to the opposition minority, Ghana has suffered and continues to suffer from what they deem to be the incompetence of the current government.







YNA/WA