School building collapses on over 50 students, teachers at Adeiso

Scene of the collapsed school building in Adeiso

A school building has reportedly collapsed on some students and teachers of a public basic school at Adeiso, a community in the Upper West Akim District Assembly of the Eastern Region.

According to a news report by Accra-based UTV, the school building collapsed on over 50 basic students and some teachers, on February 14, 2024.



Out of the 50 students, 10 got injured with 4 of the injured sustaining serious injuries.



The four severely injured students are said to be currently receiving treatment at a health facility at Adeiso.



The UTV reporter, Ebenezer Ayeh, indicated that the building which collapsed has been in very bad shape for a long time and has been neglected by authorities despite several reports on it.



He said that the collapse of the building occurred after some students and teachers rushed into it when it started raining during a sports programme at the school.



He added that the strong winds during the rain storm were what made the school building collapse.

