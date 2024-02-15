News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country
Menu
News
3

School building collapses on over 50 students, teachers at Adeiso

Adieso School Building.png Scene of the collapsed school building in Adeiso

Thu, 15 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A school building has reportedly collapsed on some students and teachers of a public basic school at Adeiso, a community in the Upper West Akim District Assembly of the Eastern Region.

According to a news report by Accra-based UTV, the school building collapsed on over 50 basic students and some teachers, on February 14, 2024.

Out of the 50 students, 10 got injured with 4 of the injured sustaining serious injuries.

The four severely injured students are said to be currently receiving treatment at a health facility at Adeiso.

The UTV reporter, Ebenezer Ayeh, indicated that the building which collapsed has been in very bad shape for a long time and has been neglected by authorities despite several reports on it.

He said that the collapse of the building occurred after some students and teachers rushed into it when it started raining during a sports programme at the school.

He added that the strong winds during the rain storm were what made the school building collapse.

Watch the report in the video below:



BAI/AE

Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: