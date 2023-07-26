Scrap Sanitation Ministry – Lecturer to Akufo-Addo

Dr Jonathan-Asante Otchere, Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast

Political Analyst and a Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Dr Jonathan-Asante Otchere says it would be prudent for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to scrap the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources after the resignation of the former Minister Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

According to him, since there is the existence of the Ministry of Natural Resources, there is no need to keep another ministry for sanitation and Water Resources.



“I have noticed that we have a minister for Natural Resources which is led by Abu Jinapor while Madam Cecilia Dapaah was also Minister for Environment and Natural Resources.



"So the question I keep asking is, are the water resources not part of the Natural resources?” Dr Jonathan-Asante Otchere said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“This is an overlapping thing the president should have taken an opportunity to collapse the ministry after Madam Cecilia Dapaah reigned”, he added.

He argued that, since there is so much expenditure on government, there is the need to scrap the ministry, especially when there is too much expenditure at hand which has ended the country at the IMF.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in a press release said the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been arrested for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences following her resignation as a minister in the wake of revelations that she had stashed huge cash in her bedroom, part of which got stolen by two of her “house helps’



In a press release dated July 24, 2023, and signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, Mrs Dapaah, who was arrested earlier today, is being questioned by his outfit about the huge stash of cash and other valuables belonging to her that got stolen from her bedroom.



This comes after Court documents revealed that Mrs Dapaah had sued two of her domestic servants for allegedly stealing 1 million dollars, 300,000 Euros, millions of Cedis and some jewellery.