5
Menu
News

See pictures of Asantehene, Lady Julia, Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo at Coronation of King Charles III

Otumfuo Lady Julia.jpeg Asantehene and his wife Lady Julia at the coronation of King Charles

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, were quests for the coronation of the King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III.

In addition to the two royals, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, were also invited to the event as leaders of a Commonwealth nation.

The Asantehene and Lay Julia are drawing praise from Ghanaians after pictures of them at the event went viral.

Arriving at the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II adorned in Kenta Cloth with some gold ornaments was majestically waking with his wife, who was in a Kaba and Slit made from a matching Kenta Cloth.

Pictures shared by UTV showed the moment the two royals met President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo at the event.

Akufo-Addo was in a sharp suit while his wife was in Kaba and Slit made from a Kenta Cloth.

Watch pictures of the Ghanaian dignitaries at the event below:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:





IB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Related Articles: