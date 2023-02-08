0
Senior nurse commits suicide after girlfriend threatened to dump him

Suicide The nurse was seen hanging from a tree with rope tied around his neck

Atinga Anyiri David, a senior registered health nurse at the Kpasera CHPS Compound in the Mpaha Health Zone of the Central Gonja District has reportedly committed suicide.

The deceased, according to a report by 3news.com, sighted by GhanaWeb took his own life following threats by his girlfriend to ditch him.

Anyiri who could not bear the threats of being dumped, after a misunderstanding, was later found by some residents hanging from a tree behind the facility where he works with a rope tied to his neck.

The Assembly member of the area, Japo Mohammed upon hearing about the incident contacted the police who reported to the scene of the incident.

The body of the deceased has since been transported to the Damongo Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Atinga Anyiri David worked at the Mpaha Health Center before being transferred to Kpasera CHPS Compound two years ago.

The head of of the facility where he worked and one other staff were not at post when the incident happened.

