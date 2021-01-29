Sesah beats three others to grab topmost student position at KNUST

Fri, 29 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Celebrities
Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have elected a Doctor of Optometry Student, Samuel Sesah as President of their Students Representative Council (SRC) for the 2020/2021 academic year.
The 5th year Doctor of Optometry Student beat three other candidates for the topmost student office at KNUST
Sesah garnered 8194 votes which represent 87.4%.
This is second-time Sesah is appearing on the ballot. Last year he contested against to Adu Baah Charles who will in a few weeks handover to him as SRC President-elect.
