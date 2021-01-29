Sesah beats three others to grab topmost student position at KNUST

Samuel Sesah is a octor of Optometry Student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technolo

Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have elected a Doctor of Optometry Student, Samuel Sesah as President of their Students Representative Council (SRC) for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The 5th year Doctor of Optometry Student beat three other candidates for the topmost student office at KNUST



Sesah garnered 8194 votes which represent 87.4%.

This is second-time Sesah is appearing on the ballot. Last year he contested against to Adu Baah Charles who will in a few weeks handover to him as SRC President-elect.