Sheer stupidity, did you go to school to learn past questions? - Atik chides SHS students

PNC General Secretary, Atik Mohammed has expressed disgust over the behaviour of some SHS final year students who hurled invectives at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because they couldn't write their exams.

The students had relied on leaked exam questions known in local parlance as ''apor'' but went to their examination halls only to find out that their examiners had changed the questions.



In disturbing videos, the students were heard using vulgar words on the President, blaming him for their failure to write the exams.



They wondered why the government would provide them with free education but didn't allow them to have easy ride for better grades in the exams.



Addressing the issue on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Atik Mohammed slammed the students for disrespecting the President.



''This is sheer stupidity. When we were guaranteeing or assuring you of free education, did they ever hear we will give them free grades as well? There was no mention anywhere in the evolution or development of that policy that there will be free grades'', he said.

''When I listen to some of them, they say they have learned past questions. Did you go to school to learn past questions?'' he further questioned.



Atik warned the students to stop blaming the President for their failures stressing they were given free education to go to school and learn, not to turn themselves into ''slay queens and slay kings''.



''It's those students who are slay queens and slay kings, those children learning 'slay-queening and slay-kinging' who didn't learn and have failed...''



To him, he expects the students to be grateful to the President for giving them free education and not to insult him.



''...the audacity like the courage they have to even insult the President, at this age, a man who has ensured that you access secondary education; your thanksgiving to him is to insult him because you didn't study and failed to answer the questions'', he fumed.

Atik further commended the Akufo-Addo government for not lowering the standards of education for the sake of its free SHS policy.



''For me, this is even a vindication that standards have not lowered because of free secondary education. If anything at all, this shows that we have now even raised the standards. So, for me, this policy should not be bastardized by some few stupid students who didn't learn.''



Watch Atik Mohammed below:





