Show respect to your seniors – Sammy Gyamfi to Frank Davies

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress has berated lawyer Frank Davies of the new Patriotic Party for his ‘disrespectful’ comments about the counsels for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election petition hearing.

Sammy Gyamfi said on Okay FM that Frank Davies showed gross disrespect to his ‘senior colleague’ Tsatsu Tsikata.



He expressed worry that a former regional executive of the Ghana Bar Association, who he expects to have a better appreciation of the law practices will choose to denigrate his senior in public.



He urged him to give reverence to Tsatsu and Tony Lithur who are light years ahead of him in the law field.



“Frank Davies did not speak well. Lawyers have been trained to respect their colleagues especially when the lawyers in question are your seniors. If we are dealing with the interpretation of the law, Frank Davies is a junior to Tsatsu Tsikata.



Tsikata is not his size so if speaks and you have issue with it, you have to address the issues with respect and decorum. You don’t cast aspersions and insinuations and say things unbefitting of a lawyer. It’s a disgrace to the law profession for lawyer to say such things about a senior colleague”, he said.

Frank Davies had criticized the NDC lawyers for attempting to drag the process with ‘English and boring literature.



Abraham Amaliba who spoke to GhanaWeb on the same topic, described Davies’ conduct as ‘shameful and unprofessional’.



“It was very shameful for a lawyer to have used such words on his colleague lawyers. The fact that he made those statements at the time that he knew that those applications that we filed are not new to the court. For him to use those words show extreme partisanship and did not show professionalism”, he told GhanaWeb.







