Simply withdraw your election petition - Effiduase-Asokore MP advises Mahama

Member of Parliament(MP) for Effiduase-Asokore constituency, Nana Ayew Afriyie has called on former President John Dramani Mahama, the Petitioner in the 2020 Presidential election petition before the Supreme Court, to withdraw his case from Court if he cannot provide any substance.

Nana Ayew Afriyie, speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', was alarmed by the Petitioner's back and forth actions regarding his application for a review of the dismissed application for interrogatories.



The Supreme Court Justices dismissed the Petitioner's application to ask the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, 12 questions but lawyers for the Petitioner are seeking a review of the decision.



Touching briefly on the case, the Effiduase-Asokore MP wondered why the Petitioner who claims to have been cheated and so has filed a case before the Court seems to be dragging his feet on the case.

To him, the application by the Petitioner through his lawyers and the way they're going about their case shows the Petitioner wants to delay his case.



"It's not press conferences and demonstrations that justify proceedings in court. It's the rules of the game and the law; so allow the law to take its course. It's not English. If the man knows his English, we're talking about the substance of the law, the merits and the demerits. So, for me, if the NDC can't argue their case, just find a clause to withdraw your case. It's simple and short," Hon. Ayew Afriyie advised Mr. Mahama.



