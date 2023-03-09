0
SoNA 2023: 'No child should be denied access to vaccination' - Akufo-Addo

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is worried about the current shortage of some childhood vaccines in the country.

He told Parliament during his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday (March 8, 2023) that he will ensure that stocks of these vaccines are procured and supplied, as a matter of emergency.

“I must say, however, that the current shortage of some childhood vaccines in the country has concerned me greatly. This shortage, if prolonged, will affect negatively Ghana’s Childhood Immunisation Programme, which has been recognised as one of the most successful in the world.”

“The WHO has only recently expressed worry about a steady decline in measles vaccination coverage globally, because of the concentration on the fight against COVID-19,” the President said.

“In accordance with our desire not to become part of this global trend, Government has taken steps to ensure that stocks of these vaccines are procured and supplied, as a matter of emergency. The Ghana Health Service has developed an elaborate programme to catch up on children who have missed their vaccinations immediately after stocks arrive.”

“Mr Speaker, I want to encourage all parents and caregivers to ensure that eligible children are vaccinated, once this programme begins.”

“No child should be denied access to vaccination. Mercifully, so far, not a single child has died as a result of the outbreak,” he assured

