News

Social media users react to Supreme Court's ruling on Jean Mensa not mounting witness box

Supreme Court Hearing File.png The court passed it's judgement after hearing arguements on Tuesday

Thu, 11 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The seven-member Supreme Court panel hearing the 2020 Election Petition has ruled that the Electoral Commissioner of Ghana, Madam Jean Mensa cannot be compelled to mount the witness box in contravention with her own decision not to do so.

Following the announcement of the ruling political activists and persons with interest in the ongoing petition have taken to social media to express their reactions.

On Monday, February 1, 2021, lawyers for the petitioner after the cross-examination of their third witness informed the court that they were done with their case presentation and had brought their case to an end.

Lawyers for the first (Electoral Commission) and the second respondent (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) in turn informed the court that they did not intend on calling any witnesses of their own and prayed the court to go ahead and make a ruling on the petition.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata in response objected to the respondent's decision and argued that the Electoral Commissioner, in particular, must be compelled by the court to mount the witness box for cross-examination.

The court after hearing lengthy arguments from counsels on both sides fixed today, Thursday, February 11, 2021, to pronounce judgement on the issue.

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah reading the judgment which overruled the objection by the petitioner's lawyers said “We are reminded to state that our jurisdiction invoked in this election petition is limited jurisdiction clearly circumscribed by law. We do not intend to extend our mandate beyond what the law requires of us in such petitions brought under article 67 clause 1. Simply put, We are not convinced and will not yield to the invitation being extended to us by the counsel for the petitioner to order the respondents to enter the witness box in order to be cross-examined.”

Social media users out of high expectations for the ruling have taken to various platforms to react to the court’s decision.

