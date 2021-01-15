Speaker welcomes fresh MPs, tells them to respect rules of the House

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin has welcomed the One Hundred and Twenty Three (123) first-timers lawmakers into the 8th parliament.

Addressing the House on Friday, January 15, the Speaker said “I will like to welcome the 123 fresh hands in the parliament.”



He added, “You have earned the privilege to be addressed in this chamber as honorable, and please Honorable you must be.”



He further noted that parliament is a House of rules and procedures therefore all members should apply themselves to the rules.

“Whatever may have been your inspiration to embark on this, I will like you to know that this is a position of leadership, honor, privilege, of trust, and above all of the services.



“The people had an enormous amount of confidence and trust in electing you to represent them. You have to reciprocate that obligation and responsibility to serve them with honor and dignity.



“Serve them with respect, with humility and diligence.



“This house is a house of rules and procedures.”