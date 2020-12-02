Special Voting ends smoothly in Eastern Region

The Special Voting was held on Tuesday

The Special Voting Exercise for Security, media and others has ended smoothly in all designated centres of the 33 constituencies in the Eastern Region.

In all, a total of 7,893 eligible voters were billed to take part in the special voting exercise in the Eastern Region, conducted under strict COVID-19 safety protocols including handwashing, sanitising, social distancing and taking of temperatures.



GNA reports from the various constituencies in the region indicated that at the close of the polls, Kwahu Afram Plains North constituency recorded 254 votes out of 304, Achiase constituency recorded 93 votes out of 112, Atiwa East constituency recorded 206 out of 226 and West Akim had a total of 624 cast their ballots out of 679.



At the Nkawkaw constituency, 334 votes were recorded out of 368, New Juaben North recorded 461 out of 506 voters captured on the register, Abuakwa North constituency recorded 164 votes out of 177, Okere constituency recorded 80 votes out of 92 and in New Juaben South constituency, and 692 voters cast their ballots out of 837 captured on the register.



At the Oda constituency, 225 out of 240 were able to vote and in the Akyem Swedru constituency, 61 cast their ballots out of 77 at the close of polls.

Earlier, seven people including personnel from the security services could not find their names in the register at the designated polling centre in New Juaben South constituency and were not allowed to vote.



Mr Kofi Owusu Asante, New Juaben South Electoral Commission (EC) officer in an interview with the GNA explained that the seven people whose names were not found in the register were not captured to take part in the special exercise.



He explained that once their names were not on the special voting register, they could vote on December 7, at their designated polling centres and urged all such people to do so on December 7.



