Stay at post, don’t join strike action – Midwives told

The the Midwives Association has asked all practising midwives to stay away from the strike

The National Association of Registered Midwives has asked its members to stay off the strike action declared by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has announced a total withdrawal of its services from Monday, September 21, 2020.



This was announced in a press release signed by the president of the association Perpetual Ampofo, following government’s stance on the negotiation of the condition of service for nurses and Midwives.



The release said “a letter dated 9th, September. 2020 was also served on all stakeholders informing them about the status of the negotiation and the possible actions of the GRNMA and it’s Allied Associations (Ghana Physician Assistants Association and Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists).

But a statement issued by the leadership of the Midwives Association asked all practising midwives to disregard the announcement made by the GRNMA and remain at post while leadership continue to engage government through dialogue.



“NARM Ghana reminds its cherished members of the pledge made in 2007 not to resort to strike action as a way of pressing home demands for improved conditions of service as the absence of midwives in health facilities endangers the lives of innocent pregnant women and their unborn babies,” the statement said.

