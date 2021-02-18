Stop demonising Mahama lawyers, inciting SC against Ayine – NDC warns Oppong Nkrumah

Spokesperson of the lawyers of the 2nd Respondent in the election petition case, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah must stop inciting the Supreme Court against former Deputy Attorney General Dr. Domini Ayine as far as the election petition hearing is concerned, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned.

A statement issued on Thursday, 18 February 2021 by Communication Director Kakra Essamuah took issue with what it describes as the constant attacks unleashed on the lawyers of former President John Mahama, the petitioner, by the legal spokespersons of the second respondent, President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The NDC singled out Mr Oppong Nkrumah and his fellow lawyer, Mr Henry Boakye, as the main culprits.



Read the NDC’s full statement below:



NDC STATEMENT ON ATTEMPTS BY KOJO OPPONG NKRUMAH AND HENRY NANA BOAKYE TO INCITE THE SUPREME COURT AGAINST NDC LAWYERS.



In the course of the hearing of the presidential election petition initiated by HE John Dramani Mahama in the Supreme Court, both the NDC and the NPP have sets of lawyers who meet the media immediately after each sitting to publicise their view of what has taken place in court.

It is a process from which the good people of Ghana have come to appreciate the respective positions of the parties litigating in the court.



Unfortunately, in recent times, the NPP team, led by Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has been using the podium offered by the media, to attack counsel representing HE John Mahama in the case, and even going further to incite the court against the former Deputy Attorney General, Hon. Dr. Dominic Ayine.



In addition, many NPP legal commentators in the media, appear to take inordinate delight in belittling and heaping insults on counsel for HE John Mahama and the NDC.



These attacks are characterised by constantly offering misleading comments about our lawyers and the case in court.



We consider this persistent conduct of Hon. Oppong Nkrumah and Henry Nana Boakye and their surrogates as unbecoming of professional colleagues, who have sworn to protect the ethics of their respected profession over and above partisan considerations.

The Supreme Court exists to do justice fairly and squarely to all citizens irrespective of political colours, and to attempt to incite the court against our noble lawyers, is to debase the court's role and duty.



We, accordingly, condemn, in no uncertain terms, this unfortunate conduct of the NPP to demonise our counsel before the Supreme Court.



The truth shall stand.



The truth shall prevail.



LONG LIVE THE NDC.

ISSUED IN ACCRA THIS 18TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2021



(signed)



KAKRA ESSAMUAH



DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS