Stop twisting facts after daily hearings - Supreme Court to lawyers

Supreme Court of Ghana

The Supreme Court has cautioned parties in the ongoing election petition to stop twisting facts when granting interviews after every court hearing.

Chair of the seven-member panel, Justice Anin-Yeboah asked the spokespersons for the legal representatives to be guided by the ethics of their profession and stop twisting the facts.



He said sometimes some the comments they make prejudice the matter pending before the court.



The Chief Justice asked the lawyers to look at Regulation 55 of L.I 2423 which specifies the ethics of their profession and be guided by it.

He said the caution was a passionate plea from the bench to the layers to adhere to their ethical standards.



