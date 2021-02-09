Stop twisting facts of case in the media - Chief Justice cautions lawyers in election petition

Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin-Yeboah

Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah, Ghana’s Chief Justice, has yet again sent caution to the counsels on both sides of the ongoing 2020 Election Petition hearing at the Supreme Court, to be circumspect in their comments made in the media on the case.

He cautioned that the continuous “twisting” of the facts of the case should be discontinued because it could prejudice the proceedings in the court.



According to citinewsroom.com, at the end of Monday, February 8, 2021, hearing, the Chief Justice, who is part of the panel sitting on the case, said that some lawyers involved in the case “keep on twisting the facts which actually occurred in the court and seek to even prejudice whatever the court proceedings were.”



He further drew their attention to a section from Regulation 55 of the Legal Profession Etiquette, Conduct, and Etiquette Rules, which the lawyers are expected to live by.



“A lawyer shall not publish or cause to be published material concerning current or potential cases including proceedings for which a lawyer is engaged or seeks to be engaged which is inaccurate or received comment or necessary description is calculated or is likely to a material degree to diminish or be prejudicious to the public confidence in the administration of justice,” he read.



Singling out Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, and Yaw Oppong, lawyers for John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo respectively, he stated that counsels on both sides of the divide were guilty of the anomalies.

In the case of Marietta, Justice Anin-Yeboah said that she did so, “even touching on the demeanour of witnesses,” in her comments to the media.



On the side of Yaw Oppong, he chided him for having discussed the case on a news analysis programme over the weekend.



“We think that since you have been announced in this case, it is unacceptable,” Justice Anin-Yeboah said.



Earlier, one of the lawyers representing the president in the case, was cautioned against granting any further interviews to the media on the proceedings of the case.



