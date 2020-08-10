Regional News

Student accuses invigilator of preventing her from writing exams over menstruation

File photo: According to the student she menstruated out of panic when the examination started

A candidate in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE ) is accusing an invigilator of preventing her from writing the exams for going out to maintain menstrual hygiene.

According to the student of Bright Senior High School in Akyem Kukurantumi, she menstruated out of panic when the examination started hence requested to visit the wash room which she was granted but was denied opportunity to write the science practicals Paper upon her return for relatively keeping long maintaining her menstrual flow.



“I was very tensed and panicking when the exams paper was put before me, so I menstruated at the exams hall then asked permission to visit the washroom to change myself but when I returned the invigilators said he will not allow me to write alleging that I want to smuggle foreign material to the exams hall but I had nothing on me.



“So I was furious and I challenged the invigilator that he can’t toil with my life by preventing me from writing the paper. So I begged him to allow me write but he said I have spent more than five minutes outside so he will not allow me to write. He held my uniform and my tie, pulled me out. So I didn’t write the paper. It is evident at WAEC that I didn’t write the Paper. None of our Teachers and Managers were allowed entry to the premises to help us out,” the student (name withheld) narrated to Starr News.



WAEC officials were not available for respond to this allegation.



Bright Senior High has come under fire after some candidates attacked three external invigilators of WAEC on Thursday August 6, 2020 for allegedly intimidating and molesting them at the examination hall.



Management of the School has condemned the action of the students and initiated internal investigation for disciplinary action.

The Proprietor Bright Amponsah has also denied allegation of inciting the students against WAEC officials.



WAEC has since relocated the examination Center from the School to Ofori Panin Senior High School.



Nonetheless, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council is demanding the immediate closure of Bright Senior High School .



The Traditional Council headed by Okyenehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin is also calling for the prosecution of the Proprietor of the School Bright Amponsah.



“I am instructed by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and on the august permission of His Majesty Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin on the following measures divorced from any compromise:The closure of the Bright Senior High School with immediate effect.The arrest of Bright Amponsah, the proprietor of Bright Senior High School and his immediate prosecution.



On humanitarian grounds and fatherly consideration, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council will assist in the rehabilitation of affected students; this is in consideration of their immediate and best interest” a statement issued Monday August 10,2020 under the signature of D.M Ofori- Atta State Secretary to the Council stated.

