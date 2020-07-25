General News

Students, teachers flee as gas tanker catches fire

Students and Teachers of the Presbyterian Senior High School in Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern Region fled from the school Friday when a gas tanker truck filled with Liquefied Petroleum gas (LPG) caught fire in front of the school.

The gas tanker carrying LPG from Tema to be discharged at Mampong Akuapem caught fire on reaching Mampong Presbyterian Senior High School.



Police and fire Service proceeded to the scene where they met the vehicle in flames.

According to the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sargeant Francis Gomado, it took fire figters and a Police team about two hours to douse the fire preventing it from exploding.

