Sunyani: Stop the lies, Miracle school warns family of suicide student

The victim allegedly committed suicide

Miracle Schools based in Sunyani has asked the public and family members of the late Leticia Hyere Pinaman to desist from spreading false information about the death of the young Junior High School girl as the police investigate the matter.

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the death of a final year Junior High School student who allegedly hanged herself to death was reported.



After the report, there were several videos on social media suggesting that someone in the school killed the young girl.



In one of such videos which have since gone viral, a supposed sister of Pinaman asked the school not to disgrace her sister after they killed her for purposes they only know.

But the school in a statement said it does not know what caused the young lady to hang herself but indicated that they are working closely with the Police in their investigation into the matter.



The school warned the public to desist from peddling falsehood about the school and issues surrounding the death of Pinaman Hyere Liticia.