Super-duper! - Martin Kpebu on freeze of Cecilia Dapaah's accounts

Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has expressed excitement at steps being taken by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) with respect to the case involving former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Reacting on Accra-based Citi FM on August 09, 2023; to reports that te former minister's accounts had been frozen, Kpebu said it was the right way to go, stressing that it was time for the embattled politician to speak but also for other relevant tax authorities to activate their processes.



“The freezing is super-duper because of this current situation and the money involved. There were whispers of it in town following the search of the former Minister’s house.



"What I am hearing is that they have found $5 million in her account and found GH¢40 million in another,” Kpebu added echoing a reportage by Accra-based TV3 of amounts found in the said accounts, that report has, however, been pulled down.



“It will be interesting for her to come and tell us what she did to get all those monies and of course, the Ghana Revenue Authority will also come in for her to explain how she got those monies and this will also bring eggs on President Akufo-Addo’s face who keeps saying he is against corruption.”



“Though we have to wait for investigations to unravel the facts, I believe that the monies they have discovered in her accounts are likely proceeds of corruption. Rumours of her owning restaurants, cosmetic companies, and other hosts of companies may be palpable lies,” he added.

The Cecilia Dapaah case is currently before a Circuit Court where seven persons are facing a total of fourteen charges relating to stealing and receipt of stolen proceeds.



The main accused are two former house helps who are alleged to have stolen a million dollars, 300,000 euros and 350,000 cedis belonging to their former employer along with other assorted items.



The news broke on July 20 after it was reported by The Chronicle newspaper. Ms. Dapaah has since resigned as minister, been arrested and bailed by the OSP and is still under investigations.



Meanwhile, the Attorney-General's Office is set to take over the prosecution of the case of theft from the police, starting when next the Circuit Court sits.



