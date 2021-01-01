Support Akufo-Addo to make Ghana a haven for all – Bawumia

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with his wife

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has noted that last year’s elections tested the robustness of Ghana’s democracy however, the country sailed through peacefully and successfully.

He called on all Ghanaians to rally behind the Akufo-Addo administration to ensure that Ghana is made a haven for the collective settlement and not a select few.



Dr Bawumia said these at the Power Chapel Worldwide Church, Kumasi during the 31st December Watch Night Service.



“The 2020 elections was just another furnace to test the robustness of the Ghanaian democracy and thankfully we sailed through peacefully and successfully. To President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP the battle was the Lord’s and continues to be that of the Lords. We thank God and all Ghanaians for that victory but I must say it is a victory to God and all of us,” he said.



He added; “In the year 2021 there is a country to be run and managed well. It is an exercise that cannot be taken by one person or only a certain group of people. We all have a responsibility to ensure that the country Ghana is made a haven for our collective settlement and not a select few."

“There is no doubt that some significant amount of foundation has already been laid for an accelerated development. And we are confident that, He who has begun the good works will help us to bring it to a perfect completion.”



“The year 2020 like many others came with its own fortunes and misfortunes but as the Apostle Paul reminds us in 1Thessalonians 5:16-18, ‘we should rejoice always, pray continually, and give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for us in Christ Jesus’. The deadly coronavirus could not kill us and neither the snares nor arrows of the devil targeted at us in 2021 shall locate us or hurt us,” he indicated.



"Cherish and protect the peace Ghana enjoys”, pointing out that trans-religious harmony has been the glue holding the nation together.



“We have a country in which the Chief Imam (belonging to the Islamic faith) celebrates his birthday in a church. And today, like in many instances, we have the Vice President who is a Muslim worshiping with Christians to mark the end of the year. Two years ago also, during my Ramadan tour of the Ahafo region some pastors in the region joined me in the Kukuom Mosque to pray,” he added.