0
Menu
News

Support good governance and democracy- Kamala Harris to youth

Kamala Harris Ghana 5.jpeg Kamala Harris

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Vice President of the United States of America (USA), Kamala Harris has underscored the need for all to support and invest in good governance and democracy.

She said good governance delivers predictability, stability and Rule of Law, which businesses need to invest in.

“To create inclusive economic growth and to advance in innovation, we must continue to support and invest in good governance and democracy.

She said good governance delivers predictability, stability and Rule of Law which is what businesses need to invest and what the benefits of all society, and good governance is a key attribute of a good democracy,” she said.

Kamala Harris observed that recent polling tells the vast majority of Africans support democracy over other forms of government

That, she said, reflects the people’s shared desire for freedom and opportunity, transparency and accountability for free and fair elections, the orderly transition of power, and the protection of fundamental human rights.

“Indeed, this is a priority for the American People and it is a global priority.

The United States will continue to work alongside democratic governments and in support of democratic aspirations of the people of this continent,” she said.

The US Vice President re-affirmed, “While democracy is always a work in progress including my own country, the American people will always stand for those yearning for more freedom.”

“Let us be clear that innovation thrives in a democracy, new ideas thrive where freedom thrives, free thinking leads to problem solving and so I believe acting together with the intention, we can make progress in this three areas, the empowerment of women, digital inclusion and good governance and democracy,” She added.

She said the United States will remain a steadfast partner for progress, and was optimistic about the future of the African Continent and by extension, the world.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Related Articles: