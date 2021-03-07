Supreme Court Verdict: NDC UK, Ireland Chapter sides with Mahama, calls on EC boss to resign

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Below is the full press release



THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS(NDC)-UK & IRELAND CHAPTER JOINS PRESIDENT JOHN MAHAMA IN DISAGREEING WITH THE VERDICT OF THE SUPREME COURT AND CALLS ON MADAM JEAN MENSA TO RESIGN.



The entire membership of the National Democratic Congress- UK & Ireland Chapter wishes to congratulate President John Mahama for demonstrating statesmanship and patriotism by accepting the final judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2020 elections petition albeit he vehemently disagrees with the trial process leading to the judgement.



President John Mahama could have elected to apply for a review of the Supreme Court’s verdict, but he has chosen to subjugate nal interest to our collective interest as a nation to maintain peace, stability, unity and national cohesion of our beloved mother Ghana.



President John Mahama once again has proven to the whole world that he is a true democrat and champion of rule of law hence his decision to accept the flawed judgement of the Supreme Court.

This exercise of statesmanship demonstrated by our leader and flagbearer in the 2020 general elections did not come as a surprise to NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter.



President Mahama's democratic credentials both as president, flagbearer and leader of our great NDC are demonstrably superior to that of President Akufo-Addo who was touted as a true democrat but has since he became president, done everything possible to destroy Ghana's democratic institutions.



The Supreme Court is the highest in our jurisdiction and we are legally bound to accept the ruling of the court, even if we disagree with the verdict. Therefore, we wholeheartedly support President John Mahama’s decision to disagree with the Supreme Court’s verdict on the 2020 Elections Petition.



The NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter does, no doubt that Madam Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission was appointed with an agenda in mind - to rig the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elect ns for the appointing authority.



The compilation of the new voter register by the Electoral Commission state-sponsoredored gerrymandering, disenfranchising, intimidation and the killing of innocent Ghanaian voters before, during and after elections coupled with Madam Jean Mensah’s refusal to testify or mount the witness box has caused collateral irreparableable damage to the enviable reputation of Ghana’s Electoral Commission.

For these reasons and others, we are calling on the Madam Jean Mensah led Electoral Commission to resign because the current Electoral Commission has the ost confidence of the majority of Ghanaians and it’s a serious threat to our national security and stability.



The NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter would like to reassure President John Mahama and the national leadership NDC of our unflinching and relentless support to our great party. And we shall continue to contribute our quota to national conversations on the socio-economic and political issues affecting our beloved country.



To the numerous NDC members, supporters and sympathisers all over the world: Let us not throw our hands in the air in despair; we have been in a more disadvantaged and precarious position in the past, but we prevailed. We the ave undoubted belief that Shall be Well.



Once again congratulations to HE John Dramani Mahama for putting Ghana first.



Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman



NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter.

