0
Menu
News

Supreme Court adjourns Election Petition case to February 1

Supreme Court665 NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is petitioning the court for a rerun of the December 7 polls

Fri, 29 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Supreme Court will return on February 1, 2021, to continue the hearing of the Election Petition case.

The Supreme Court will return on February 1, 2021, to continue the hearing of the Election Petition case. More soon...

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: