Supreme Court adjourns Election Petition hearing to Tuesday January 26

Ghana's supreme court

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the Election Petition to Tuesday, January 26 after hearing on Wednesday, January 20.

The petitioner in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition, John Dramani Mahama, has sought a review of a ruling on some 12 questions he wanted the 1st Respondent Electoral Commission to answer.



The court had earlier dismissed an application filed by the Petitioner Mr. Mahama seeking some answers from the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC).



Lawyer for the petitioner on Wednesday told the court at the beginning of hearing that he has come to seek a review of the ruling on their application for interrogatories the previous day.

The court ruled that “the crucial issue of relevancy has not been established in this Application” emphasizing the various amendments that have been made to the Court Procedures and Rules, the latest being C.I 99.



“We are strictly bound by C.I 99 and therefore will not apply Order 22 of C.I 47 OF 2004 in this circumstance.



“We accordingly refuse to grant the application and same is accordingly dismissed”, the court ruled.