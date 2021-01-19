Supreme Court adjourns Mahama-Akufo-Addo election petition hearing to January 20

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the case between the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, President Akufo-Addo, and the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa to Wednesday, January 20 at 9 am.
The hearing follows John Dramani Mahama's petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict of the 2020 general elections.
During the court proceedings today, the NDC filed for the motion asking that the EC Chair admits errors in the election results.
The court presided over by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, ruled against Mahama's request after they went on a recess.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared President by the Returning Officer of the presidential election, Jean Mensa on December 9, 2020.
Meanwhile, the court is expected to give the verdict of the ruling within a period of 42 days.
- 2020 Election Petition hearing enters day two today
- Election Petition: Mahama presses EC to admit to errors made in the declaration
- Election Petition pre-hearing begins today
- LIVESTREAMED: Day 2 of 2020 Election Petition hearing
- Election petition: NDC supporters storm Supreme Court ahead of hearing
- Read all related articles