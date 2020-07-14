General News

Supreme Court adjourns Ofosu-Ampofo case indefinitely

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Victor Jones Dotse has adjourned the case in which the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is challenging a High Court decision in his video leaked tape trial at the High Court.

The NDC chairman and Kweku Boahen are standing trial at the High Court for assault and conspiracy on public officers, but they have both pleaded not guilty.



The case at the apex court was to challenge the decision of the Commercial Division of High Court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu to admit into evidence the first prosecution’s witness in the case.



Nana Osei Ampofo Agyei, a staff of multi-media Limited told the court earlier that, even though he signed to the witness statement he tendered, he had no knowledge of its content.



The defence lawyers – Tony Lithur and Abdul Basit Bamba prayed the court not to admit it in evidence since it was not fit to be admitted.



But the court upheld the State’s argument that once the witness had identified the signature to the statement, it means he owned it.

Supreme court



However, the Supreme Court panel chaired by Justice Dotse in its first sitting prior to adjourning the case said “We are informed by the Registrar that for some strange reasons, that the applicant and his lawyers have not been served with hearing notice for today’s sitting.







“We direct that appropriate measure should be instituted against the bailiff’s inability to serve the applicant, with the hearing,” EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah quoted Justice Dotse to have said.



The Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisah who was in court said, that explains why the applicant and his lawyers were not in court. Case adjourned sine die (indefinitely).

