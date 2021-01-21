Supreme Court cautions Tsatsu, Ayine over certain gestures in court

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has cautioned Mr Tsatsu Tsikata lead Counsel in the Election Petition trial and Dr Dominic Ayine, former Deputy Minister for Justice and Attorney General, over their conduct in the courtroom.

The Chief Justice (CJ) cautioned Dr Ayine, over his gestures after the Court had made certain orders to the respective lawyers in the matter.



In the case of Mr Tsikata, the CJ said: “Mr Tsikata, you are a senior member of at the Bar and I do not like the way you conduct yourself through your gestures.”



Dr Ayine then apologised to the Court.



Mr Tsikata argued that the timelines of the Supreme Court was unjustified, saying the Court should have listened to their review application on last Tuesday’s interrogatories, which the Court dismissed unanimously.



“Justice must not be sacrificed for expediency,” he said.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision on Tuesday dismissed a motion from the petitioner calling on the Election Commission to respond to some questions they consider will help narrow down the issues set out in the petition for trial.



When the case was called on Wednesday, lawyers of the petitioner were not available.



When the panel enquired of them, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who represented John Mahama, said they were at the Court Registry filing some processes.



Moments later, Mr Tsikata arrived and informed the Court that, they were at the registry filing their memorandum of issues.



He also informed the Court that, they had filed a review application against the Court’s Tuesday ruling.

The Chief Justice and other panel members namely Justice Yaw Appau, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau, Justice Nene Amegatcher, Prof Nii Ashie Kottey, Justice Mariama Owusu and Justice Gertrude Torkornu, later retired to their chambers to consider the memorandum of issues.



Mr Mahama, the Petitioner was however not in court when the matter was called.



