Supreme Court dismisses Mahama’s motion to re-open case

The Election Petition case is being heard at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by former President John Mahama to have his case re-opened.

The apex court's panel of seven, presided over by Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah noted that the application lacks merit and therefore proceeded with the ongoing case without any hesitation.



On Thursday, February 11 2021, Lawyer for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition, Tsatsu Tsikata, filed a motion of leave to re-open their case in the 2020 election petition, to enable the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa testify in court.



Their motion comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the chairperson will not undergo cross-examination after lead counsel for the EC, Justine Amenuvor revealed that the witness for the Electoral Commission (EC) in the 2020 election petition (EC), Jean Mensa, will not give any evidence in court.



According to Counsel Amenuvor, the Chairperson of the EC has decided not to give evidence to the court, on the basis of Order 36 (4) sub-rule 3 of the High Court (Civil Procedure Rule), C.I 47.

This decision by the court was what led the lawyer for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition, Tsatsu Tsikata to file a motion of leave to re-open their case.



But the court today, February 16, 2021 dismissed their motion to reopen the case stating that they find no merit in the application.



He added that the EC is not on trial and cannot be asked to vindicate herself among many other reasons.