Supreme Court displaying clear political bias towards a party – Kpessa-Whyte

Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte testified on behalf of John Mahama

A witness in the 2020 Election Petition Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte says there appears to be a growing abuse of judicial discretion and a display of political solidarity to a party in the case at the Supreme Court, by “those expected to look for truth and dispense justice”.

His observation comes on the back of the Supreme Court dismissing an application by the petitioner to inspect some documents from the second respondent in the ongoing petition.



He said in a post shared on his social media handles copied by MyNewsGh that: “There appears to be a growing abuse of judiciary discretion and a display of political solidarity to a party in the case at the Supreme Court, by those expected to look for truth and dispense justice”.



The post has since been deleted but MyNewsGh obtained screenshots of the post before it disappeared. Indeed, further checks show Dr. Kpessa-Whyte has deactivated his account from Facebook.



Dr. Kpessa-Whyte is a witness in the ongoing election petition.



Meanwhile, the apex court in ruling on the application to inspect documents of the Electoral Commission dismissed same saying the threshold of necessity has not been met by lawyers of John Mahama.

Former President Mahama is challenging the validity of the presidential results declared by the Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020, which saw Presidency Akufo-Addo retaining the Presidency.



