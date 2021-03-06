Supreme Court got election petition verdict wrong - Sammy Gyamfi opines

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC; Sammy Gyamfi, has opined that the Supreme Court of Ghana erred in the verdict it handed down on the 2020 Election Petition.

The apex court on March 4, 2021 ruled that on the case brought by flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama “had no merit and was subsequently dismissed.”



Reacting to the development on social commentator, Kevin Taylor’s “Loud Silence” show, Sammy Gyamfi described the verdict as a "travesty of justice that makes mockery of justice”

“A disservice has been done against the petitioner John Dramani Mahama and the good people of Ghana. The figures presented by the Electoral Commission have been padded and falsified. The figures the Supreme Court used in giving its verdict that Akufo Addo legitimately won the December 2020 elections are patently flawed,” Sammy Gyamfi claimed.



Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah in reading the unanimous ruling of the court dismissed the petition on the basis that, “The petitioner based his case on erroneous figures quoted earlier by the Electoral Commission chairperson, which was later corrected by Electoral Commission.”