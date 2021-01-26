Supreme Court not a place for literature or dull English - Frank Davies to Mahama's lawyers

A spokesperson for their legal team of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, lawyer Frank Davies has slammed the legal team of former President John Dramani Mahama, accusing them of an attempt to drag the 2020 presidential petition.

Addressing the media after proceedings today, he admonished the legal team of the petitioner to attach some level of seriousness to the case and stop wasting time.



Lawyers he noted must respect the apex court and not engage in acts that will undermine the court.



“.. we are all legal practitioners. The Supreme Court is a very busy place. The Supreme Court is not a forum for organized, rehearsed and choreographed theatricals and melodrama.



It is a place for real hard and serious legal work. It is not for flowery of literature, long prose, and rather dull English devoid of any legal merit.

I want to advise my colleagues on the other side, that if it ain’t broken, don’t attempt to fix it. We are ready for them on Thursday. Thank you. “



The court today, Tuesday, January 26, 2021, served notice it won’t hesitate to exercise its power to dismiss the petition should the lawyers for the petitioner fail to file their witness statements.



The case was then adjourned to January 28, 2021, whereas the petitioner has been given by the close of day tomorrow to file witness statements.



