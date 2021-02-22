Supreme Court orders NDC's Dominic Ayine to purge himself of contempt

Dominic Ayine is a spokesperson for petitioner John Mahama

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress, Dominic Ayine has been ordered by the Supreme court of Ghana to purge himself of contempt.

Dominic Ayine mounted the box on Monday February 22, 2021 over some utterances he made to journalists last week in the ongoing election petition.



He told journalists last week that the Supreme Court had a “predetermined agenda” following the dismissal of the petitioner’s motion to have his case reopened.



Following his comments, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Kwasi Anin-Yeboah asked Ayine to issue an apology to the media for his contemptuous remarks.

"We want him to retract and apologize through the same medium which he made those comments and we will come back on Thursday [March 4, 2021] on the matter."



Prior to the Chief Justice's decision, Dr. Ayine through his lawyers pleaded with the apex court for the utterances he made and sought a pardon.