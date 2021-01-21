Supreme Court rebukes Dr. Ayine for ‘disrupting’ proceedings

The Supreme Court has cautioned Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga East and former Deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine for a conduct the court deemed disruptive during Day 3 of the Presidential Election Petition hearing.

While lawyer for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata was seeking clarification on some orders the court made, Dr. Ayine was spotted making gestures which seem to suggest he was communicating with some.



Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, called him out by name and he stood on his feet while the Chief Justice addressed him.



According to the Chief Justice, Dr. Ayine, though a senior member of the court, had no right to speak when the bench is speaking to counsel for parties to the case because he [Dr. Ayine] is not part of the counsels for the petitioner.

“Out of respect for you please don’t do that “, the Chief Justice cautioned.



The legislator is said to have apologized to the court.



