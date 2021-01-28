Supreme Court refuses Mahama request to file additional ground of review

Ghana's supreme court

A nine-member review panel of the Supreme Court has dismissed a motion moved by lawyers of former president John Mahama seeking leave to file “an additional ground of review” to the review application on the interrogatories.

Mr. Mahama and his lawyers per the motion are also seeking leave to replace paragraph 28 of their original statement of the case.



Tsatsu Tsikata who moved the motion made reference to copious authorities and urged the court to oblige them file their request since it will assist the court to make a proper determination of the review pending.



Lawyers of the Respondents all opposed to the motion. While the EC lawyer Justin Amenuvor opposed on point of law, lawyers of the 2nd Respondent Akoto Ampaw argued their case out.



The enhanced review panel chaired by Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, in its short ruling said, the application was premised to invoke the inherent jurisdiction of the lead court.



The court said the jurisdiction of the court cannot be invoked in the manner that the applicant was asking the court to do.

The application was subsequently dismissed.



The panel also includes Justice Yaw Appau, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau, Justice Nene Amegartcher, Justice Prof Nii Ashie Kotey, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Justice Mariama Owusu.



Justice Amadu Tanko and Justice Henrieta Mensah-Bonsu are the new judges added to the enhanced panel.



The application for review is currently being heard.