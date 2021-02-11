Supreme Court ruling: 2024 election will be 'interesting' - Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Ghana Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Ghana Franklin Cudjoe has said Ghana’s 2024 elections will be interesting. He wonders whether or not there will be a declaration of election results after Ghana’s 2024 elections.

His comment falls as the back of a Supreme Court ruling on the 2020 election petition hearing where the apex court ruled that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa will not undergo cross-examination.



The Chief Justice Anin Yeboah submitted that the court has not been convinced by the argument from the lawyer of the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, and will be setting a bad precedent if it grants the wish of the petitioner.



The ruling comes after the first and second respondents said they were unwilling to allow their witnesses to mount the witness box.



The petitioner disagreed with this submission but the court ruled that EC Chair and her Deputy, Jean Mensa and McManu respectively, cannot be compelled to testify.

Franklin Cudjoe's reacted to this.



