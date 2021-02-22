Supreme Court throws out Mahama’s review application to reopen case

Ghana's supreme court sat on the case on Monday, February 22, 2021

The Supreme Court has dismissed Mahama’s application for a review seeking to reopen his case.

According to the Nine-Panel judges presided over by Justice Anin-Yeboah, the review application lacks merit.



“We dismiss the instant application as being wholly without merit,” Justice Anin-Yaboah said.



Former President John Dramani Mahama applied for a review of the Supreme Court decision that said he cannot reopen his case in the ongoing election petition.



This comes after the Supreme Court on February 16, 2021 dismissed the petitioner’s request to reopen his case after his last witness mounted the box to give evidence.



According to the apex court which was presided over by Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, they found no merit or favour in the petitioner's application to reopen his case with the sole purpose of compelling EC chairperson Jean Mensa to adduce evidence.

The application was duly dismissed by the apex court. But the petitioner has applied for a review of this ruling, as he believes the court made a fundamental error of law.



The petitioner in his review application said: “I am advised by counsel and verily believe the court made fundamental errors of law including the ruling being per incuriam of constitutional provisions, statutes and previous decisions of the Supreme Court,” parts of the application said.



“Among these errors, I am advised by counsel and verily believe is an error whereby the courts subordinates a provision in the Evidence Act to a rule in subsidiary legislation by the Rules of Court Committee,” he noted.



But the court has nonetheless dismissed the review application to reopen the case