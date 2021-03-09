Supreme Court verdict: Mahama 'missed a golden opportunity to copy Akufo-Addo - Nana B

The former President John Mahama reacting to the Supreme Court decision to dismiss his case said he "disagrees with the process of the trial and the ruling of the court"

He bemoaned the fact that the court processes prevented the EC chairperson, Madam Jean Mensa from testifying and accounting to the people of Ghana.



"The vital part of the process to establish the truth and hold Mrs Mensa accountable was blocked time and again…the refusal of the chairperson from testifying in this election petition leaves a bad precedence for the future" he intimated

Reacting to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B said the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC missed a golden opportunity to "replicate what President Akufo-Addo did in 2013 and even do better".



