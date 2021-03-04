Supreme Court verdict: 'Remember your pledge to peace' – NCCE to NDC, NPP

The Commission has advised the two political parties to co-exist peacefully in the country

The Builsa North Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has reminded the leadership of the two major political parties of their pledge to peace before, during, and after the 2020 elections.

It says the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress owe the country a duty to ensure that Ghanaians live peacefully after the election petition verdict.



Mr. Jeffrey Adda, the Builsa North Municipal Director of the NCCE, called on supporters of the two parties to co-exist and maintain the existing peace in the country.



“It also underscores the need to build and sustain trust in our democratic institutions,” he said.



Mr. Adda however commended the NDC for its decision to seek court intervention to resolve its grievances over the election results and also urged its members to remain calm.

“It is important to recognize that in all democracies, a verdict of this kind will always bring indignation and disappointment to some and jubilation and satisfaction to others,” he said



“We should all be mindful of our actions and inactions after the verdict. What is important for us as a people is our collective resolve to maintain the peace and stability of our country,” added.



Mr Adda urged supporters of both parties to live up to expectation and avoid violence and aggressive conduct that would endanger national peace and security to the threat of democracy.



“We must all remember to put Ghana first. We urge fellow citizens, political parties and the media to remain calm and uphold the peace.” he established.